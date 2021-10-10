Orpington murder investigation after man's body found in house
Published
A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and has been taken into police custody.Full Article
Published
A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and has been taken into police custody.Full Article
A man is arrested following the discovery of a body in a house in Magherafelt.
Belfairs Methodist Church, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex. / David Howard (CC BY-SA 2.0).
London, England, Oct 18, 2021 / 05:00 am..