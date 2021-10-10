Health Minister Robin Swann has said he intends on implementing a ban on smoking in cars when children are passengers and fine drivers £50 if they breach the proposed legislation.Full Article
Health Minister plans to ban smoking in cars when children are passengers
Belfast Telegraph0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Health Minister details plans to ban smoking in cars with children present
Health Minister Robin Swann has laid out plans to ban smoking in cars when children are present.
Belfast Telegraph