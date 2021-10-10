Met Police confirm no further action after Epstein-related reviews
The Metropolitan Police are taking no further action after a review prompted by a Jeffrey Epstein accuser who is taking legal action against the Duke of York.Full Article
The Metropolitan Police are taking no further action after reviewing allegations connected to Prince Andrew and Jeffrey Epstein.
The review was prompted by Virginia Giuffre's legal action in the US against the Duke of York.