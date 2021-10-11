Taliban says US will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan
Published
The US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a Afghanistan while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, officials said.Full Article
Published
The US has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a Afghanistan while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, officials said.Full Article
The Taliban said on Sunday that the U.S. will provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, while simultaneously refusing to recognize..
Afghanistan’s ruling Taliban said Sunday that two days of “candid” discussions with the United States “went well” in..