Heathrow passenger numbers at 38% of pre-pandemic levels
Published
Heathrow’s passenger numbers last month were at 38% of pre-pandemic levels, the airport has announced.Full Article
Published
Heathrow’s passenger numbers last month were at 38% of pre-pandemic levels, the airport has announced.Full Article
Passenger numbers at Belfast International Airport will not return to pre-pandemic levels for three or four years, its directors..
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico passed a milestone of sorts in September when the airport at the country’s biggest coastal resort,..