Raphael Varane: Man Utd defender injured for France in Nations League final
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester United defender Raphael Varane comes off injured in France's Nations League final against Spain.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Manchester -- Manchester United defender Raphael Varane comes off injured in France's Nations League final against Spain.Full Article
Raphael Varane went down holding his leg in the Nations League final against Spain and had to come off immediately