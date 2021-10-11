France told it will receive promised £54m from UK to tackle migrant crossings
The Government has promised that £54 million promised to France to help prevent small boat migrant crossings will be paid “in the coming weeks”.Full Article
Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted the UK was working "very effectively" with France to tackle migrant crossings of the..