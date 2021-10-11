‘Thrilled’ Queen joins horse racing hall of fame
The Queen has been inducted into the official hall of fame for British flat racing in honour of her unwavering and lifelong dedication to the sport.Full Article
The Queen's Racing Advisor John Warren says she her induction into the QIPCO British Champions Series Hall of Fame is a "worthy"..