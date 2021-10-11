Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker, speaks to Dark Unicorn’s Hailsham-based actress, Eleanor Stourton, last seen in DU’s inaugural production of Doubt at Eastbourne’s Printers Playhouse, and the British-based Californian actor, Nigel Barber, about a unique theatre performance. As Mark finds out, a rarely performed gem by iconic American playwright,...read



The post Sussex Actress and Hollywood veteran come together for explosive Miller double-bill tour! appeared first on Latest Bars Ltd.