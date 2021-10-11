NI Protocol: DUP boycott of north-south meetings 'unlawful'
The judgement is issued at Belfast's High Court after judicial review proceedings were taken.Full Article
Stormont MLAs have clashed over a High Court ruling that the boycott by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) of north-south meetings..
The DUP’s boycott of north-south meetings in protest at the Northern Ireland Protocol is unlawful, a High Court judge has ruled.