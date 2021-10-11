A further 28 people have died across the UK within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19.Full Article
Bristol Covid latest as more than 450 new cases reported in a day
Bristol Post0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Texas Governor Orders Ban On Private Company Vaccine Mandate
Newsy
Watch VideoTexas Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order Monday to prohibit any entity, including private business, from..
-
Bali welcomes back foreign travelers as COVID cases subside
SeattlePI.com
-
US Donates 3.5 Million Pfizer Vaccine Doses to Nigeria
VOA News
-
The Latest: Sri Lanka to start vaccinating schoolchildren
SeattlePI.com
-
What happens when people talk to their therapists about conspiracy theories? It's tricky.
Mashable
Advertisement
More coverage
Bristol Covid latest as more than 240 new cases are reported in 24 hours
Bristol Post
Nationally, the Government said a further 133 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Saturday
The Latest: Fauci says fine to trick-or-treat this year
SeattlePI.com