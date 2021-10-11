The Brighton Indy Show – Preview and Review of the Brighton and Hove Independent Newspaper
Published
Latest TV News Editor, Mark Walker, speaks to Nicola Caines, Editor of the Brighton and Hove Independent Newspaper, about this weeks edition and we also get a preview of next week’s publication also. There is a discussion on the Brighton Half Marathon and we talk all things Brighton and Hove...read
The post The Brighton Indy Show – Preview and Review of the Brighton and Hove Independent Newspaper appeared first on Latest Bars Ltd.