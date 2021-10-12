The former Little Mix star has been criticised for her appearance in the video for her debut solo singleFull Article
Singer Jesy Nelson addresses 'blackfishing' controversy from latest music video
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jesy Nelson hits back at blackfishing claims after release of new music video
Daily Record
The former Little Mix star said that she is aware that she is a "white British woman" after critics accused the singer of cultural..
-
Jesy Nelson addresses ‘blackfishing’ controversy from latest music video
Belfast Telegraph
-
Jesy Nelson Talks Confidence While Filming 'Boyz' Music Video
Just Jared Jr
-
Jesy Nelson drops first music video since leaving Little Mix and the internet has thoughts
PinkNews
-
Jesy Nelson Drops Music Video for Debut Solo Single 'Boyz' - Watch Now!
Just Jared Jr
Advertisement
More coverage
Jesy Nelson Releases Debut Solo Single 'Boyz' Featuring Nicki Minaj - Read the Lyrics & Watch the Music Video!
Jesy Nelson‘s first solo single is out now! The 30-year-old former Little Mix singer just released her debut solo single titled..
Just Jared