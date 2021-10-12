The passengers were banned from the Irish airline unless they return the money, an investigation has found.Full Article
Ryanair bans passengers who it gave refunds to from flying again
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ryanair passengers barred from flights unless they return Covid refunds
In one case the customer was informed they would need to return a refund for a previous flight just days before they were due to..
The Argus
UK drops BA and Ryanair probe into Covid refunds for passengers
Regulator scraps investigation because of lack of clarity in law
FT.com