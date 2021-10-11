Paul Merson on gambling addiction: 'I wouldn't wish this on anybody'
Published
BBC Local News: London -- In a new film coming to BBC One, former England footballer Paul Merson investigates his addiction to gambling.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- In a new film coming to BBC One, former England footballer Paul Merson investigates his addiction to gambling.Full Article
Paul Merson opens up on his battle with addiction
In a new film coming to BBC One, former England footballer Paul Merson investigates his addiction to gambling.