Record number of hate crimes reported to police
The number of hate crimes recorded by police in England and Wales has hit its highest level on record, with a 12% rise in racially motivated incidents, official figures show.Full Article
The number of homophobic hate crime reports in the UK has tripled and the number of transphobic hate crime reports has quadrupled..