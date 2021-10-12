Squid Game has become a global phenomenon since it landed on Netflix last month - but will there be a second series.Full Article
Will there be a Squid Game season 2? Cast, plot and expected release date
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Will there be a What If…? season 2? Cast, plot and expected release date
Marvel Studios’ first-ever animated series has proved to be a hit with viewers - but will there be a What If…? season two?
Tamworth Herald
All the 'House of the Dragon' teaser moments you may have missed
Let's be honest, even if you hated the ending, you've been living the past two years with a Game of Thrones-shaped hole in your..
Mashable