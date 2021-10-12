On Monday, the Prime Minister said Britain was aiming to produce "clean power" by 2035 as part of the country's goal of reaching net zero carbon emissions.Full Article
Gas bills to rise by £170 in government push to achieve net zero carbon
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Young Australians Demand Stronger Climate Action
VOA News
Thousands of students and schoolchildren are expected to attend dozens of rallies in Australia on Friday demanding urgent action on..
Advertisement
More coverage
Who is 'Insulate Britain'?
Insulate Britain is a group of activists who shot to prominence in August this year as an off-shoot from Extinction Rebellion.They..
Yahoo News