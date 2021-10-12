UK could suspend Northern Ireland Protocol to safeguard peace, says Frost
Britain is ready if necessary to suspend the Northern Ireland Protocol in order to safeguard the peace process, Brexit Minister Lord Frost has warned.Full Article
The EU is due to reveal its plans to resolve the situations tomorrow
Britain and Ireland traded barbs on Twitter on Sunday after British Brexit negotiator David Frost restated his view that the EU..