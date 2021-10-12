Wasps urge fans not to wear ‘faux Native American headdresses’ to matches
Published
Wasps have urged supporters not to wear “faux Native American headdresses” to matches at the Coventry Building Society Arena.Full Article
Published
Wasps have urged supporters not to wear “faux Native American headdresses” to matches at the Coventry Building Society Arena.Full Article
A group of rival rugby fans called for faux Native America headdresses to be banned
BBC Local News: Coventry and Warwickshire -- Wasps ask rugby authorities to rule on the acceptability of fans' Native American..