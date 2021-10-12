Strictly's Tilly Ramsay 'worried about upsetting Nikita's girlfriend' with romance rumours
Published
A source says Tilly has insisted the duo are "just friends" as the rumours are starting to frustrate her.Full Article
Published
A source says Tilly has insisted the duo are "just friends" as the rumours are starting to frustrate her.Full Article
"Tilly finds the stories really funny. Lovers? She's been saying he's more like a brother."
Tilly Ramsay is currently partnered with new Strictly professional Nikita Kuzmin on this years series.