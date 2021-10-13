A 68-year-old man who came to the woman's aid was assaulted and taken to Hairmyres Hospital, where he is currently receiving treatment for a head injury.Full Article
BREAKING: Police appeal after 57-year-old woman attacked outside her home
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Scots woman 'held at knifepoint' as puppy stolen from home in front of terrified 3-year-old
Daily Record
McKenzie Collins said a man and a woman forced their way into her Glasgow home and stole the puppy in front of her child.
Woman, 84, missing from her home in Ashburton, Canterbury
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
The end of student loan forbearance will be tougher on women
SeattlePI.com
Before the pandemic, wage disparities already made it tougher for working women to pay off student loans than men. Now, after a..
-
Ramsden Heath: Woman's death not caused by an assault
BBC Local News
-
Woman unhurt as front of Bridgnorth house destroyed by car
BBC News
-
Woman's narrow escape as car crashes into bungalow
BBC News
-
NYC police ID robbery suspect wanted in broad daylight beat down of elderly woman caught on camera
FOXNews.com