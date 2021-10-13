Star Trek’s William Shatner makes history as oldest man in space
Published
Star Trek’s William Shatner has made history as the oldest person in space after blasting off from the Texas desert in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s company.Full Article
Published
Star Trek’s William Shatner has made history as the oldest person in space after blasting off from the Texas desert in a rocket built by Jeff Bezos’s company.Full Article
At 90, the 'Star Trek' icon becomes the oldest person to leave the globe.
Watch VideoHollywood's Captain Kirk, 90-year-old William Shatner, blasted into space Wednesday in a convergence of science fiction..