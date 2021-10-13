UK’s biggest chicken firm warns prices to soar 10% due to supply issues
Published
The boss of the UK’s biggest poultry firm has warned that prices will jump by more than 10% as he said the days of a £3 chicken are “coming to an end”.Full Article
Published
The boss of the UK’s biggest poultry firm has warned that prices will jump by more than 10% as he said the days of a £3 chicken are “coming to an end”.Full Article
Companies will soon start reporting their latest quarterly financial results and investors have been warned that inflation is going..