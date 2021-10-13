Sarah Everard: Staff dismay over North Yorkshire police boss comments
Published
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- Employees say they have no confidence in North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: York and North Yorkshire -- Employees say they have no confidence in North Yorkshire's Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.Full Article
North Yorkshire's police boss has resigned after saying women needed to be "streetwise" following Sarah Everard's murder by a..