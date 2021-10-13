US Supreme Court hints it may reinstate Boston Marathon bomber’s death penalty
The US Supreme Court sounded ready to reinstate the death penalty for convicted Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.Full Article
The Biden administration, despite halting federal executions, has asked the Supreme Court to reinstate the bomber's death sentence.
The Supreme Court is considering whether to uphold an appeals court's decision to overturn Boston Bomber Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's death..