If any music fans are looking for their next watch, look no further than Disney+'s latest project three part docuseries 'The Beatles: Get Back'.Full Article
The Beatles Disney plus docuseries has sent fans wild with dramatic new trailer
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Trailer Gives In-Depth Look at Band’s Legendary Final Live Performance | Billboard News
Fans of The Beatles were in a bit of shock on Wednesday when the trailer for Peter Jackson’s upcoming Disney+ docuseries ‘Get..
Billboard
Disney+ teases a treasure trove of unseen Beatles footage in this new 'Get Back' trailer
Here's four minutes of completely unfiltered clips of The Beatles hard at work putting together the album and the..
Mashable