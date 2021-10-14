'We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go and live,' says Duke of CambridgeFull Article
William criticises space race as he calls for focus on Earth instead
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
William calls for focus on Earth rather than the space race
Duke of Cambridge says: 'We need some of the world’s greatest brains and minds fixed on trying to repair this planet, not trying..
Hull Daily Mail
Prince William criticises billionaire space race after William Shatner's Blue Origin flight
The Duke of Cambridge has criticised the space race, saying it detracts focus from addressing climate change here on Earth.
Sky News