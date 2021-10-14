Symptoms of vitamin D deficiency can include muscle weakness, pain, fatigue, and depression.Full Article
Vitamin D deficiency: Supplements that reduce deficiency risk and promote health
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Certain vitamin supplements have been linked to an 'increased' risk of death
New study backs previous results stating that taking vitamins and supplements has no clear benefit to our health.
Daily Record
These six vitamin supplements have been linked to an 'increased' risk of death
New study backs previous findings that there is no clear health benefit to taking vitamins and supplements
Hull Daily Mail