Energy suppliers Pure Planet and Colorado collapse affecting 250,000 households across the UK
Around 2m customers have been impacted by the collapse of 11 energy firms since September.Full Article
Pure Planet and Colorado Energy, who have a combined 250,000 UK customers, have become the latest failures
Two more UK energy suppliers have collapsed due to rocketing global wholesale energy prices.