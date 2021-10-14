Why did Robert Webb leave Strictly Come Dancing 2021? Peep Show star’s secret health battles
Published
Everything you need to know about Robert Webb as the Peep Show comedian quits Strictly Come Dancing.Full Article
Published
Everything you need to know about Robert Webb as the Peep Show comedian quits Strictly Come Dancing.Full Article
Peep Show star Webb and dance partner Dianne Buswell have exited the show
The Peep Show star is partnered up with Dianne Buswell for the 2021 series of the ballroom favourite