Medics face ‘daily and relentless’ abuse from patients over remote care
Published
Staff at GP surgeries have said they face “daily and relentless” abuse from patients angered by the increase in remote appointments.Full Article
Published
Staff at GP surgeries have said they face “daily and relentless” abuse from patients angered by the increase in remote appointments.Full Article
'Patients are frustrated, understandably about waits and Covid precautions, but blame the hardworking staff that are trying to hold..