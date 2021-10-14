Ugo Monye to miss Strictly Come Dancing episode amid back problems
Ugo Monye has announced he will not be able to compete on Strictly Come Dancing this week because of back problems.Full Article
Ugo Monye and pro partner Oti Mabuse will not be performing this weekend due to the former rugby player’s ongoing back problems.
The former rugby player says his back "has been causing me some unwanted problems this week".