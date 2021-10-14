Ugo Monye pulls out of Saturday's Strictly Come Dancing
Published
The former rugby player says his back "has been causing me some unwanted problems this week".Full Article
Published
The former rugby player says his back "has been causing me some unwanted problems this week".Full Article
Ugo Monye says he will not be able to compete on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday because of back problems.
Ugo Monye says he will not be able to compete on Strictly Come Dancing this Saturday because of back problems.