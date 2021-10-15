Around 43,000 people ‘given wrong PCR Covid test results’
Published
An estimated 43,000 people may have been given wrong negative PCR Covid test results, the UK Health Security Agency has said.Full Article
Published
An estimated 43,000 people may have been given wrong negative PCR Covid test results, the UK Health Security Agency has said.Full Article
Watch VideoCésar de la Fuente developed an affordable rapid test for COVID-19 more than a year ago.
"Our dream is to..
Epidemiologist Says, At-Home Testing, May Help Stop the Pandemic.
NPR reports that the COVID-19 response plan, unveiled by the..