Stabbing as Tory MP Sir David Amess meets constituents
Published
Stabbing reported where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was meeting constituents in Essex and man arrestedFull Article
Published
Stabbing reported where Conservative MP Sir David Amess was meeting constituents in Essex and man arrestedFull Article
Conservative Party MP Sir David Amess was stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in the English town of Leigh-on-Sea.
Sir David Amess was attacked on Friday at his constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex.