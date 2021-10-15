David Amess MP dies after being stabbed at constituency surgery, police say
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed at a surgery in his constituency, police say.Full Article
Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle speaks of his shock at the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess at a..
Flags above the Palace of Westminster, 10 Downing Street, and along Whitehall are lowered to half-mast in respect for Conservative..