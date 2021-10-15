Sir David Amess stabbing: What we know so far
Published
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.Full Article
Published
Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being stabbed multiple times at a meeting with constituents.Full Article
Labour MP Kim Leadbeater says she is “shocked…that something so horrific could happen again,” following the fatal stabbing of..
Flags above the Palace of Westminster, 10 Downing Street, and along Whitehall are lowered to half-mast in respect for Conservative..