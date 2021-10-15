David Brooks: Cancer diagnosis prompts messages of support
Published
BBC Local News: North East Wales -- Young people who have experienced living with cancer send words of encouragement to David Brooks.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: North East Wales -- Young people who have experienced living with cancer send words of encouragement to David Brooks.Full Article
Brooks is awaiting treatment after being diagnosed with cancer
Bournemouth boss Scott Parker has vowed that his club will unite in support of midfielder David Brooks, who has been diagnosed with..