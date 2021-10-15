Review of MPs’ security ordered after Sir David Amess fatally stabbed
A review of MPs’ security has been ordered following the death of Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who was fatally stabbed while meeting constituents.Full Article
The Home Secretary has ordered an urgent review of MPs' security after Sir David Amess, one of the country's most respected..
BirminghamLive understands some MPs across parties would welcome a fresh safety review about their security after Sir David was..