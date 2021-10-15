Brentford v Chelsea
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Brentford and Chelsea.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: London -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Brentford and Chelsea.Full Article
Ben Chilwell scored just before half-time, with Edouard Mendy producing a series of stunning saves to secure Chelsea's win over..
The Blues have returned to the top of the Premier League table with a crucial three points at Brentford on Saturday evening