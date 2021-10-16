Nottingham Forest v Blackpool
BBC Local News: Lancashire -- Live coverage of Saturday's Championship game between Nottingham Forest and Blackpool.Full Article
The Reds are in action at the City Ground looking to make it three successive wins in the Championship
Steve Cooper's Reds are back at the City Ground on Saturday as they host Blackpool in the Championship