Defiant MPs hold constituency surgeries a day after death of Sir David Amess
Published
MPs struck a defiant tone as they held constituency surgeries as normal less than 24 hours after the death of Sir David Amess.Full Article
Published
MPs struck a defiant tone as they held constituency surgeries as normal less than 24 hours after the death of Sir David Amess.Full Article
The MP for Southend West, in Essex, was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery
Watch VideoA long-serving member of Parliament was stabbed to death Friday during a meeting with constituents at a church in..