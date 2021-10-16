Labour and Lib Dems to stand aside in Southend West by-election
Published
Labour and the Liberal Democrats will not stand candidates in the by-election contest to find a successor to murdered Conservative MP Sir David Amess.Full Article
Published
Labour and the Liberal Democrats will not stand candidates in the by-election contest to find a successor to murdered Conservative MP Sir David Amess.Full Article
It comes after a Labour peer urged major opposition parties to honour past precedent by refusing to battle for the Southend West..