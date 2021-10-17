Sir David Amess: Southend city bid would be a 'fitting tribute' to MP
Published
Sir David championed calls for Southend's profile to raised by putting in a bid for city status.Full Article
Sir David campaigned for years for Southend to become a city
Constituents gather in Southend to pay their respects and to remember MP Sir David Amess who was fatally stabbed yesterday. Report..