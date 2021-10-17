Justin McLaughlin: Murder detectives say CCTV covering High Street station may yield breakthrough
Published
Justin McLaughlin was found seriously hurt after an “altercation” at Glasgow’s High Street station and died later in hospital.Full Article
Published
Justin McLaughlin was found seriously hurt after an “altercation” at Glasgow’s High Street station and died later in hospital.Full Article
The teenage suspect is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court on Tuesday after the 14-year-old suffered fatal injuries at High..
A fundraising page has been launched to help his grieving family after the incident on Saturday afternoon.