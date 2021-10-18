Emiliano Sala death flight: Man who organised trip goes on trial
Published
The trial of a man charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft which crashed and killed Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala will begin on Monday.Full Article
Published
The trial of a man charged with endangering the safety of an aircraft which crashed and killed Argentinian footballer Emiliano Sala will begin on Monday.Full Article
David Henderson, from the East Riding, denies both charges against him
A man is due to stand trial in connection with the plane crash which resulted in the death of Cardiff City FC striker Emiliano Sala..