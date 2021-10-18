Cameron Norrie becomes first British tennis player to win at Indian Wells
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
British tennis player Cameron Norrie beats Nikoloz Basilashvili in Indian Wells final
Sky News
Cameron Norrie has become the first British tennis player to win the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.
-
Cameron Norrie wins at Indian Wells, becomes new British No. 1 tennis player
Mid-Day
-
Cameron Norrie and Paula Badosa are new champions at Indian Wells
Zee News
-
Norrie becomes first Briton to win Indian Wells title
BBC News
-
Cameron Norrie has won more matches than Novak Djokovic in 2021, has the intensity of Rafael Nadal and new British No.1 can claim title that eluded Andy Murray at Indian Wells
talkSPORT
Advertisement
More coverage
Indian Wells: Ons Jabeur becomes first Arab player to reach tennis top 10
BBC News
Ons Jabeur will become the first Arab tennis player to reach the top 10 in the world rankings after reaching the Indian Wells..