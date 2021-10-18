Covid in Scotland: Vaccine passport scheme enforceable by law
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Nightclubs and large events can only allow entry to people who can show they have had two Covid jabs.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Glasgow and West Scotland -- Nightclubs and large events can only allow entry to people who can show they have had two Covid jabs.Full Article
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon confirms the Covid vaccine app will go live on Thursday. Report by Burnsla. Like us on Facebook at..