Arrest over death threat sent to Labour MP Chris Bryant
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of sending a death threat to Labour MP Chris Bryant in the latest sign of the “pretty sour” state of British politics.Full Article
Chris Bryant, MP for Rhondda, said the level of vitriol he and others have received was higher than he had known it in 20 years in..
Chris Bryant asked for kindness and respect following the death of fellow MP Sir David Amess